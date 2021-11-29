Taha Shah Badussha's notes on his latest track 'Ekk Vari'

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Taha Shah Badussha speaks about his latest track 'Ekk Vari' that released on Monday. The song stars him along with actress Daisy Shah. The actor says it brings out a love story.

Taha says: "'Ekk Vari' is a love story told through a song that has light-hearted and serious moments. Punjabi pop is the global flavour of the year and I hope Ekk Vari catches on and stands out for its message of fighting for love. I thank the listeners for their love and support."