Tahir on working with Sushant: His commitment to his personal growth was motivating

"My fondest memories of shooting for 'Chhichhore' were the parts we shot in IIT Bombay. Hostel 4, on which the film is based, really exists and shooting in the real corridors and canteens helped get the entire cast to reminisce (about) their own college life and instantly bond," Tahir said.

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Tahir Raj Bhasin has remembered Sushant Singh Rajput as their film 'Chhichhore' released two years ago on this day in 2019. The actor said that his late co-star's focus and complete commitment to his personal growth was very motivating to watch.

The actor said that the film's director Nitesh Tiwari had him train under national level coaches to ace his performance as Derek in the film.

"It was also a challenging film to be a part of. Nitesh Tiwari is a perfectionist and had me train with national level sports coaches to prepare for Derek," he said.

"I was in training for 4 months for athletics, football and kabaddi, this developed the characters physicality," says Tahir on the film's second release anniversary.

He then spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput, who died at his home in Mumbai last year, aged 34.

Tahir said: "Watching Sushant work and spending time with him behind the scenes was an absolute joy. His focus and complete commitment to his personal growth was very motivating to watch.

"His intellect was unparalleled and the vastness of his topics of interest always entertained and enthralled the set."

The film tells the tale of a middle-aged man, who takes a trip down memory lane and reminisces about his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers.

'Chhichhore' received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 67th National Film Awards announced in 2021.

Tahir is proud that he has 'Chhichhore' in his body of work.

"There's a great sense of achievement when I think of 'Chhichhore' today. Doing a box-office smash hit and celebrating the film's National Award is a rare combination."

The actor says seeing the film on TV brings a smile on his face.

He added: "The film definitely changed how studios and the audience saw me and it will always be a very special chapter on the road from Mardaani's anti-hero to the more romantic hero parts I am exploring this year."

Tahir will now be seen in 'Looop Lapeta' as a romantic lead opposite Taapsee Pannu and in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', in which he has been paired with Shweta Tripathi.

The actor also plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan's '83'.

