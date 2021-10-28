Tahir Raj Bhasin: '83' is Kabir's labour of love for Team India

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is happy now that his film '83' has a release date. He says the film is director Kabir Khan's labour of love and passion for the Indian cricket team.

The film has been booked for a solo release date of December 24.

Tahir, who plays the role of legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar in '83', said: "I can't wait for '83' to open in cinemas and what a release day it has booked! It's befitting the hype around the film because '83' can turn theatres into cricket stadiums where we root and chant for India."