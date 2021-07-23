Tahir Raj Bhasin: Feels amazing to finish dubbing for my projects

Tahir said: "It feels amazing to finish dubbing for my projects and watch them come alive. Post-production has been a big challenge through the pandemic and it's great to finally be able to meet the crew, get into the dubbing studio and get to work. We're in fifth gear racing forward to completion and soon they will be ready for release."

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin feels extremely fortunate to be getting good work despite the pandemic crippling the entertainment industry of India. He says it feels amazing to finish dubbing for his work projects and watch them come alive.

His upcoming line-up includes "Looop Lapeta", "Bulbul Tarang", "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" and "83".

The actor added: "I consider myself very fortunate to be among those actors who could get good work despite the pandemic and felt satiated as an actor. I'm very proud of '83', 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen' and I can't wait for the audiences to see these projects. It's a super feeling to have really, really good films to offer to audiences and critics."

Tahir is confident of his work in these projects and wants to leave a mark with his versatile acting.

He added: "I always aim to leave a solid mark with my performances and I'm anxious and looking forward to seeing their reactions. Currently, I'm dubbing for the Netlfix series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'."

About "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein", he shared: "It's a very special project, a drama that is a full on entertainer with a thrilling script that will have you on the edge. Shooting for the series has pushed and challenged me as a performer and I hope that people like it too."

--IANS

dc/eka