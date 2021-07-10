Tahir Raj Bhasin on Sunil Gavaskar's b'day: Huge honour to play the legend in '83'

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) On the 72nd birthday of Sunil Gavaskar, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin said it was a "huge honour" to play the legendary former cricketer in the upcoming cricket drama "83".

"I can't wait for Sunil Gavaskar to see 83 and watch my performance in the film. It's a huge honour to play a legend like him on screen and I hope I have done enough. I'm excited as well as nervous because I want to see his reaction while being next to him," said Tahir.