Tahir Raj Bhasin to resume work in Mumbai, says 'it feels great'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is delighted that he has resumed working in Mumbai, which was forced to shut down due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



With the rise in cases, the projects that Tahir was filming for, had all shifted their shooting locations outside Mumbai. He is finally back in the city after three months and has started dubbing for his forthcoming outing 'Looop Lapeta'.

Speaking about resuming work in the city of dreams, Tahir said, "It really feels great to be back in Mumbai and start working after the country was engulfed in the deadly second wave. Mumbai has a very different energy and I have loved every bit of my time here. It is a city that has given me wind beneath my wings to aspire and soar creatively and I'm eternally thankful to the city for helping me to chase my dreams."

He added, "I have started dubbing for Looop Lapeta. As soon as I finish this, I will be starting to work on a new project that I'm supremely excited about. I have been also finishing my brand commitments here before I dive into my film commitments. I had left the town to shoot in different parts of the country as cases spiked. So, it's great to see Mumbai coming back to normalcy and for the industry to restart."

Tahir said he felt disoriented when the shooting had to be paused in Mumbai, the home to the Hindi film industry.

He said, "This is a city of dreams and it's always on every second of the day. That's the charm of Mumbai. So it's disorienting to have seen it shut, for the industry to be paralyzed and for people to not have work."

Tahir will be next seen in 'Looop Lapeta' as a romantic lead opposite Taapsee Pannu.

He will also feature in 'Bulbul Tarang' opposite Sonakshi Sinha and 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', in which he has been paired with Sweta Tripathi.

The actor will also be seen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer '83', directed by Kabir Khan. With four good projects under his belt, Tahir is set to charm audiences with his acting skills. (ANI)

