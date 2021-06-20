Tahira Kashyan announces new book 'The 7 Sins of Being a Mother'

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announced her next book "The 7 Sins of Being a Mother" on Father's Day on Sunday.

Tahira, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, took to Instagram to announce her fifth book.

Posting pictures of herself jumping with joy showcasing her laptop screen, Tahira revealed the title of her second book penned during the pandemic.