Tahira Kashyap does impromptu cleaning while on Kasauli trek

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is currently trekking in the mountains of Kasauli with her father, son Virajveer and pet dog Peanut. On Thursday, she posted a social media update saying the family decided to do a small cleaning drive at the mountain top.

Tahira uploaded a picture from the hills on Instagram Story and wrote: "And we also cleaned this hill top which some nincompoops before us had messed up! Wish we all could respect nature."