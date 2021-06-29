Tahira Kashyap first guest on 'You Got Chef'd' season 3

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap is the first guest on "You Got Chef'd" season 3, show that aims at bringing out the chef in celebrities who try their hand at different dishes from around the world alongside the host, Chef Ranveer Brar.

In the opening episode, Tahira shares interesting food tales and travel experiences, too, besides exchanging thoughts on her love-hate relationship with food. She will prepare a famous dish from New York, and also share fun anecdotes about her food experiences.

"As a writer and a filmmaker, real-life experiences play a crucial role in shaping up content I portray on the screen. Food has been a vital source of anecdotes and references that come in handy," says Tahira, who is married to Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Confessing that she is a "total foodie at heart", Tahira adds that the show gave her "an amazing opportunity in polishing my culinary skills with the Master Chef himself". She calls the experience "truly very enriching".

The series drops on Tuesday on lifestyle channel Gobble's YouTube and Facebook channels. "You Got Chef'd" presented by Dewar's will also see the celebrities pick a few tips on how to make highball cocktails and bartending tricks from ace mixologist Greg Benson, who is Dewar's India Brand Ambassador.

--IANS

vnc/vnc