Tahira Kashyap has a message of hope on World Book Day

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana took to Instagram to share some insightful points from her recent book "12 Commandments Of Being A Woman".

Posting a picture of herself surrounded by many books, Tahira wrote on her Instagram account on Friday: "On #worldbookday quoting a few lines from my book #the12commandmentsofbeingawomanMy practice tells me that the only reason we are faced with an obstacle is to become a better version of ourselves. It is an opportunity to change something in our life and a springboard to achieve greater heights."