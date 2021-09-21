Tahira Kashyap Khurrana 'levitating' on sets of her Bollywood directorial debut 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'

'Levitating' against the backdrop of the namesake song, Tahira could be seen behind the lens to capture the perfect shot while the camera moves above the ground.Recently, Tahira announced her directorial debut feature film 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'. Offering regular insights into the update, from the recce to the team discussions, Tahira has added to the excitement of the audience.Earlier this year, Tahira also announced her fifth book '7 Sins of Being A Mother', which has generated huge anticipation and excitement amongst everyone after the success of her previous works.Tahira's books include 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood', 'Souled Out' and 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman'. (ANI)