Tahira Kashyap reveals how Ayushmann Khurrana won her heart

Tahira on Tuesday shared a throwback picture on Instagram and penned a heart-warming note talking about how the actor wooed her.

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) On Ayushmann Khurrana's 37th birthday on Tuesday, his filmmaker-wife Tahira Kashyap revealed how the actor won her heart, when they both were just 19 years old.

"We were 19! I found you quite cool, with your frames, bike, matching sweaters and mufflers, but what got my heart was when you held the guitar and sang a song for me," Tahira wrote.

She added: "You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me is after all these years your innocence and excitement towards work and life remains the same. You have been my biggest confidante and cheerleader.

"I might not be a big romantic as the goofiness (like you would say) gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue learning a lot from you! Happy birthday umm P.S. - we were such lookers no."

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

Ayushmann's upcoming roster includes 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G'.

--IANS

dc/kr