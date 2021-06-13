Tahira Kashyap shares funny description of puppy Peanut

Tahira, who is married to Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, posted a video on Instagram on Sunday. In the clip, Tahira's children Varushka and Virajveer playing with a water hose and Peanut joining them.

In another clip, Virajveer is seen playing badminton and as soon as the shuttlecock falls down on the ground, Peanut runs away with it.

Tahira captioned the video: "Meet peanut- pigeon hater, tissue roll destroyer, sock stealer, water hose fighter and shuttlecock chor (thief)."

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

Peanut was introduced into the family last year in December.

