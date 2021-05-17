Taika Waititi, Rita Ora pack on PDA in Sydney amid dating rumours

Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): Filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora were pictured having breakfast together and strolling around in Sydney amid rumours that the duo is dating.



Page Six reported that during their meal on Sunday, the Oscar-winning 'Jojo Rabbit' director was apparently seen packing on PDA as he got snapped tenderly holding Ora's hand while they both laughed.

The 45-year-old comedian was also photographed with his arm around Ora that same day as they took a walk through the streets carrying various food items and beverages.

During the outing, the 'Thor: Ragnarok' star was sporting bright print shorts and a turquoise sweatshirt and Ora donned a chic black belly-baring lace top, black skirt, black sweater and bucket hat.

In March, Page Six reported that Ora was in Sydney to film the upcoming season of 'The Voice.' Waititi, meanwhile, is there shooting 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' which he is directing.

Last month, rumours surfaced that Ora and Waititi were dating after she shared a collection of images on Instagram. One of the pictures showcased Waititi hugging her - with the caption, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love.. #midweekupdate."

Per Page Six, the two stars then attended the 'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under' premiere together in Sydney.

While they weren't photographed together at the event, they sat together inside, according to the Daily Mail.

"They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship - they're really into each other," a source told The Sun.

Page Six revealed last March that Waititi and his wife, Oscar-nominated producer Chelsea Winstanley, were separated and had been for two years. They have two children. Ora has never been married. (ANI)

