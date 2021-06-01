Take That are 'desperate' to start touring

London, June 1 (IANS) The British pop group Take That want to start touring again and might even record a new album.

"We're desperate to come back and do something as soon as big venues are up and running again. I don't know what it will be yet, whether it's a tour or album, or both even. But Take That are going nowhere," said the band's frontman Gary Barlow in an interview with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, according to contactmusic.com.