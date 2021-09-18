Talyor Swift releases 'my version' of 1989 'Wildest Dreams'

New York, Sep 18 (IANS) Taylor Swift announced a surprise revamp of her 1989 single 'Wildest Dreams' on Friday on her social media.

"Hi!" she wrote on Twitter and Instagram story, "Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on Tiktok, thought you should have my version."

Inspired by her fans getting the song trending on TikTok. Swift posted a clip to TikTok with the new version of 'Wildest Dreams', along with the caption, "Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor's Version pls."