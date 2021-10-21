Tamannaah among top 10 most influential social media stars in south

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Tamannah Bhatia is one of the most famous actresses of the South. With her alluring personality and mesmerising presence, Tamannah has gained a vast section of fandom. Her social media profiles indicate the kind of followers the actress has gained over the years.

In a recent survey by Forbes India, Tamannah stands in the tenth position in the list of the most influential social media stars (South India). Forbes India has released the results of their recent survey, by calculating the Instagram influence using various metrics. They released the list of Top 30 Most Influential South Actors on Social Media.