Tamannaah Bhatia: I chose 'November Story' because it's original and the writing is strong!

In her recent media interaction, Tamannaah Bhatia said that she doesn't watch many web shows because it's very difficult for her to sit and focus on TV for a long time. "But when I was in Chennai, Ram came up with this script and I was completely glued with the narration. He only narrated three episodes but it kindled my interest and wanted to know what would happen next. His writing is original and strong that doesn't sound like inspired by a foreign show".

Tamannaah also said that performance-wise, the show demands her best to hold the attention of viewers. "Unlike films, here makeup is minimal and there is no glam factor. All the actors have equal scope and they would shine in their respective roles".

Produced by Vikatan Group, Pasupathi, GM Kumar, and Vivek Prasanna are playing pivotal characters in the show.

Tamannaah plays an ethical hacker in November Story, which is all set to be premiered on Disney + Hotstar on May 20.