Tamannaah Bhatia: I enjoy the whole hustle of being on a set

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed schedule this year. She says she enjoys the whole hustle of being on a set.

The actress is shooting for 'F3' in the south, then she has 'Dost Yaar' in Bollywood and is shooting for 'MasterChef' Telugu. She also has 'Plan A Plan B' in Hindi and 'Gurthunda Seethakalam' down south.