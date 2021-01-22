Tamannaah Bhatia: I'm back to my pre-Covid body

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (IANS) Tamannaah Bhatia says she has regained the strength of her pre-Covid days thanks to two months of consistent workout. On Friday, Tamannah shared a gym video on Instagram where she can be seen lifting weight.

"You don't have to be extreme, just be consistent. 2 months of consistent, supervised workout routines with @devimeena and @kirandembla, and I'm back to my pre-covid body! In your face Covid-19. #BeStrongerThanYourExcuse #MakeItHappen #BeastMode #doiteveryday," the actress shared.