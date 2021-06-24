Tamannaah Bhatia to sign a web show for Amazon Prime?

Tamannaah Bhatia's recent web show November Story on Disney + Hotstar earned a good response and attracted more viewers on the OTT platform. The latest buzz is that Tamannaah has been approached by a production house for a show to be aired on Amazon Prime. The director and other details are yet to be officially confirmed.

Besides these two shows, she also acted in a Telugu web show titled 11th Hour but it was turned down by the critics.

On the film front, Tamannaah has F3 with Venkatesh, Maestro (Telugu remake of Andhadhun) with Nithin, Seetimarr with Gopichand, Gurthunda Seethakalam, Bole Chudiyan, and That is Mahalakshmi in the pipeline. She is also hosting MasterChef in Telugu.

The actress is also in talks for a few more Tamil and Telugu films.