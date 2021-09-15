Tamannaah comes to grips with 'Telangana dialect' for 'Seetimaarr'

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, whose latest release is the sports action film 'Seetimaarr', says she has dubbed in the "Telangana dialect" for the first time in her career. The 'dialect', also known as Hyderabadi Telugu, is influenced by Deccani Urdu, Marathi and also Kannada.

Tamannaah plays the part of a kabaddi coach named Jwala Reddy. She calls her character fierce and one she has not tried before.