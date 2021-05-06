Tamannaah plays an ethical hacker in 'November Story'!

Tamannaah Bhatia plays an ethical hacker named Anuradha in her upcoming web series November Story which will be premiering on Disney + Hoststar on May 20. Produced by Vikatan Group, the film was originally shot in Tamil but as Tamannah is quite popular in Telugu and Hindi, they have dubbed in these two languages.

The synopsis of the web series is as follows ...

"Ganesan is a reputed crime novel writer, suffering from Alzheimer’s, who lives with his daughter Anuradha, an ethical hacker. On November 16th, Anuradha finds her father in their abandoned house with the dead body of a woman, who has been covered in paint. As the police reach the crime scene, all evidence is pointing at Ganesan, however, his daughter claims his innocence and embarks on a journey to unveil the truth. Can she find the real story behind the murder of this woman, or can she still save her father from being punished? Or, can an Alzheimer’s patient even be tried for murder"

"Anuradha is a young, independent, fearless and intelligent woman who takes it upon herself to save her father from being punished for a cold-blooded murder. Portraying such a strong female character who is the hero of the story was one of the most gratifying experiences in my career so far. With its compelling storyline and unique narrative, November Story will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and hooked till the end as the mystery around the murder is uncovered", said Tamannaah Bhatia about her role in the film.

The film's director Ram Subramanian said: "November Story is a classic murder mystery where the quest to find the truth behind the crime unveils a series of hidden truths. We wanted to bring the Tamil audiences a crime thriller unlike any other they’ve seen before, in terms of both the story line, and the way it's brought to life. All the actors have delivered extraordinary performances and I am confident that the unique theme and genre of the series will grab the attention of audiences, with the added advantage of Disney+ Hotstar VIP releasing it in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

Watch the trailer here: