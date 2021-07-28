Tamannaah shoots special dance number for 'Ghani'

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a special dance sequence in the upcoming boxing drama film "Ghani" starring Varun Tej. She calls it fun working with the Telugu star.

Talking about the same, Tamannaah said: "Working with Varun Tej is always great fun, and I am looking forward to shooting the dance number. The song is really catchy and has an interesting place in the narrative."