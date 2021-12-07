Tamannaah to replace Kajal Aggarwal in 'Indian2"!

It's well known that Kajal Aggarwal is no longer associated with Kamal Haasan's magnum opus Indian 2 with director Shankar.

A section of media had reported that Trisha was approached, but now, reports say that Tamannaah Bhatia is the replacement for Kajal in Indian 2 and an official announcement would be made very soon! The magnum opus also has Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal characters.