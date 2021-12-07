Tamannaah to replace Kajal Aggarwal in 'Indian2"!

It's well known that Kajal Aggarwal is no longer associated with Kamal Haasan's magnum opus Indian 2 with director Shankar.
A section of media had reported that Trisha was approached, but now, reports say that Tamannaah Bhatia is the replacement for Kajal in Indian 2 and an official announcement would be made very soon! The magnum opus also has Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal characters.
The shoot of Indian 2 will be resumed by the second half of 2022 after Shankar wraps up his ongoing action entertainer with actor Ram Charan.
Produced by Lyca Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Rathnavelu cranks the camera.
After wrapping up Indian 2, Shankar is planning to begin the Anniyan Hindi remake with Ranveer Singh.