Tamannaah to star in Jamuna's biopic?

A section of media has reported that Tamannaah is all set to act in the biopic of veteran actress Jamuna who appeared in more than 190 films in her career. Jamuna was introduced to the industry by the legendary actress Savithri. Her famous films are Missamma, Gulaebakavali Katha, Tenaliraman, Nalla Theerpu, Nichiya Thamboolam, and Milan.

Reports say that the makers of the biopic have approached Tamannaah and the actress too has immediately given her nod. But an official announcement is awaited from the actress.

In Tamil, Tamanaah's last film was Action. She also has Seetimaarr, the Telugu remake of Andhadhun, F3, Gurthunda Seethakalam, and the two web shows--11th Hour and November Story in the pipeline.