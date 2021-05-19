Tamil actor Vijayakanth hospitalised, co-star Sarath Kumar says it is routine check-up

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Tamil actor and politician was admitted to a hospital in the city on Wednesday. Confirming the news, friend and actor Sarath Kumar posted on Twitter that it was part of a routine check-up.

"Following the news that my dear friend Mr Vijayakanth was admitted to the hospital today due to ill health, I contacted DMDK Deputy Secretary Mr LK Sudeesh and enquired about his well-being. The captain was admitted to the hospital for their routine check-up and it is gratifying that Sudesh said he was fine," tweeted Sarath Kumar, who has worked with Vijaykanth in six Tamil films.