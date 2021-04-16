Tamil actor Vivek suffers cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital

Vivek was the brand ambassador to create awareness for propagating Covid vaccination among the people and had himself taken a vaccine on Thursday.

Chennai, April 16 (IANS) Popular Tamil comedian Vivek has been admitted to the SIMS hospital here after suffering a major heart attack on Friday. Doctors treating the actor said that his condition is critical as his vital organs are not responding.

"People should not be afraid of any side-effects of vaccination. Both Covishield and Covaxin are safe and will save us. Even if they don't not prevent us from getting infected, the help us reduce the effects of the disease," the actor had said.

Vivek had developed a close rapport with late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and had met him when he was the President of India. Kalam had advised him to promote the need for a green movement and to plant more trees.

Vivek had started a movement to plant a billion trees across Tamil Nadu by creating awareness among the school children and college students.

