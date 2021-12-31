Tamil comedy duo Jiiva, Mirchi Shiva back after canning major schedule in Mauritius

Actor Jiiva has caught public eye for his portrayal of cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the movie '83'.

Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) A major schedule of the Jiiva-Mirchi Shiva starrer 'Golmaal', directed by Ponkumaran and produced by Jaguar Studios' B. Vinod Jain, has successfully concluded in Mauritius.

The 'Golmaal' team has returned to Chennai for Christmas-New Year break and will return to Mauritius for a fresh schedule in January after canning some important scenes in Chennai.

Director Ponkumaran said, "We started the Mauritius schedule last month and shot major portions for around 25 days. All the scenes have come out very well and I can assure a full-length comedy film which can be enjoyed by audience from all sections."

Talking about working with Jiiva and Mirchi Shiva, the director said, "Both of them have a great sense of humour and their chemistry in 'Golmaal' will be talked about. The film has an ensemble cast, including Payal Rajput, Tanya Hope, Yogi Babu, Naren, Manobala, Subbu Panchu, Vaiyapuri, Yugi Sethu, Sanjana Singh, Sadhu Gokila, Vipin Siddharth, Ramesh Khanna, KSG Venkatesh, Malavika, George Mariyan and Madhu Sneha."

An erstwhile assistant of K. Bhagyaraj and K.S. Ravikumar, Ponkumaran had earlier scripted superstar Rajinikanth's 'Lingaa'.

Having directed successful Kannada films, including 'Vishnuvardhana', 'Yejamana' and the Tamil-Kannada bilingual 'Charulatha', 'Golmaal' will be a Tamil film from Ponkumaran.

The technical crew comprises cinematographer S. Saravanan, music composer Arul Dev, editor Don Bosco, art director Siva, and lyricists Madhan Karki and Viveka.

The film is likely to be released in the first half of 2022.

--IANS

pvn/arm