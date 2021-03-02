Tamil film stars Kamal and Radikaa took the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine!

Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan, who is also head of the Makkal Needhi Maiam political party took his first dose of the COVID19 vaccine at Porur Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai.

"ஸ்ரீ ராமச்சந்திரா மருத்துவமனையில் கொரோனாவைரஸ் தடுப்பூசி போட்டுக்கொண்டேன். தன் மேல் மாத்திரமல்ல, பிறர் மேல் அக்கறையுள்ளவர்களும் போட்டுக்கொள்ள வேண்டும். உடல் நோய்த் தடுப்பூசி உடனடியாக, ஊழல் நோய்த் தடுப்பூசி அடுத்த மாதம். தயாராகிவிடுங்கள் (rough translation: Took my corona vaccine shot at Sri Ramchandra Hospital. The shot is not just for those who care for them but also for others. Vaccine for the bodily disease is available now. Vaccine for the corruption disease is scheduled for next month(TN assembly elections), get ready!)", tweeted Kamal Haasan.