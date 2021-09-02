Tamil Nadu theater owners say no to screen OTT releases!

Tamil Nadu Theater and Multiplex Owners Association has decided not to screen any films that were released on OTT platforms.
There was a buzz that films like Soorarai Pottru and Sarpatta Parambarai might get a theatrical release as both films earned critical acclaim during the digital premiere. Now, with this decision of theater owners, it's clear that OTT releases will not be screened in Tamil Nadu theaters.
Also, theater owners have said that films that are releasing in theaters should have the digital premiere only after twenty-eight days of theatrical release.
We have to wait and see how Tamil film producers are going to react to this statement of the theater owners. Starting from Vinayagar Chaturthi, many big Tamil films like Laabam, Thalaivii, and Kodiyil Oruvan are scheduled to hit the screens!