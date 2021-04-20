Tamil Nadu theater owners to follow SOPS, not opts for shutdown!

The members of the Tamil Nadu Theater Owners and Multiplex Association met virtually to discuss the Tamil Nadu Government's night curfew and 50% occupancy in theaters across the state.

After the virtual meeting, theater owners have decided to operate as per the standard operating procedures listed by the Tamil Nadu Government. Earlier, there were rumors that theaters will be closed from this Saturday as there will not be any new releases. But we hear that theater owners believe that there will some relaxation in two weeks and hence, they are not going to abruptly close the business for time being.