Tamil Nadu theater owners to hold a virtual meet today to discuss their business plans for the ongoing second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.
The Tamil Nadu Government has imposed the night curfew from today in the state so, the theater owners can't schedule night shows. Sources say that the main agenda today is to discuss whether the Government can allow them an extra show in the morning so that they can compensate the losses which will be incurred by the cancellation of the night show.
In case if there is no release, theater owners are planning to get a subsidy in the electricity bill from the Tamil Nadu Government. A few more points will also be discussed in today's meet.
With no night show, the makers of Sasikumar's MGR Magan had announced that they are backing out of the April 23 release plan