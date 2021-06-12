Tamil Nadu theatres to open in July?

Recently when producers met Udhayanidhi Stalin, he is said to have told them that if the COVID19 cases continue to decline, the Government might open theaters by the end of July or the first week of August to accommodate Independence Day holiday weekend releases.
As OTT platforms are not procuring enough movies, many of the Tamil film producers are now only dependent on the theatrical business to get back their investments.
The Tamil Nadu Government is providing a few relaxations to the retail shops in the coming week and they are planning to slowly open all forms of business in the state.
Malls and theaters are likely to open with 50% occupancy in July, says a source in the know.