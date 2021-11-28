Tamil rom-com 'Murungakai Chips' to hit screens on Dec 10

Announcing the date on social media through their Twitter handle, the production house, Libra Productions, said that the film would be releasing worldwide on December 10.

Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) Director Srijar's romantic comedy 'Murungakai Chips', which features actors Shanthnu Baghyaraj and Athulya Ravi in the lead, will release on December 10.

The film, which was supposed to have released on November 19, was postponed earlier without announcing a release date.

Produced by Ravindhar Chandrasekaran, it has music by Dharan Kumar and cinematography by Ramesh Chakravarthy.

Three songs from the film have already gone on to become chartbusters. While the number 'Talku Lessu Worku Moreu' garnered 3.7 million views on YouTube, the number 'Edho Solla' got a whopping 9.2 million views. The third number, 'Wildu Strawberry' fetched the team 1.1 million views.

Jomin has handled the film's editing while Narmadha Veni has handled its art direction.

--IANS

mani/kr