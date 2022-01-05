Tamil star Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins Balakrishna for upcoming Telugu movie

Hyderabad, Jan 5 (IANS) Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been signed up for Balakrishna's upcoming movie, which has been tentatively titled 'NBK107' (as in Balakrishna's 107th film).

Helmed by 'Krack' director Gopichand Malineni, the movie is all set to get on the floors soon.

The makers had earlier announced that Shruti Haasan would star opposite Balakrishna.