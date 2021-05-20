Tamils oppose 'The Family Man 2' trailer, upset with ISI connect in the trailer

Tamils have expressed their disappointment on social media after the recent trailer of The Family Man Season 2 has portrayed that there could be a coalition between ISI and Tamil rebels.

Tamil rebels from Sri Lanka are often related to LTTE and in Tamil Nadu, people will never accept any films that portray them in a bad light. Santosh Sivan's Inam was pulled out of theaters after Tamil outfits were unhappy with the film and the way it portrayed Tamil rebels in Sri Lanka.

In the trailer, Samantha plays Raji, a rebel fighter from Sri Lanka, and the synopsis also clearly tells that she is the nemesis of Srikanth Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee, the protagonist of the show).

Tamils have trended the hashtag #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils on Twitter. Priyamani, Devadarshini Chetan, Mime Gopi, and Alagam Perumal are also essaying pivotal characters from Tamil.

The Amazon Prime Video original series will be premiered on June 4.