'Tandav' actor Paresh Pahuja debuts as singer with 'Mascara'

Paresh has collaborated with singer Akasa and lyricist Vayu, who is known for creating "Baatein karo", "Kamariya" and "Thug ranjha", for the song.

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actor Paresh Pahuja, who made a mark playing Dimple Kapadias son Raghu in the web series Tandav, will make his debut as a singer with romantic single, Mascara.

The song narrates the story of two introverts who feel an instant connection with each other but find it difficult expressing their emotions.

"This is a dream come true for me as

recording a song has been my ambition. (I am) So excited to start the year with this

achievement. The lyrics drew me to ‘Mascara', I just knew I had to sing it! It's been amazing to collaborate with Vayu and Akasa again," Paresh said.

Vayu added: "If the dreams in a woman's eyes were words, ‘Mascara' is a beautiful underlining. This is my first composition that draws inspiration from the love of my life."

"I have poured my heart out while stitching the metaphors from old-school songwriting together in verses. The song will take you back to the first time your heart skipped a beat in love," the lyricist promised.

