Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji enters the digital space with the short film "Life Is Short". She took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share a poster of the film that is released digitally.

She wrote in the caption: "Suicide is its own pandemic & now in these covidtimes mental health is a very relevant issue! My short film in which I make my digital debut #lifeisshort directed by @vikramrazdan I play a delusional diva actress where This issue has been tackled It's very close to my heart & I hope you will all subscribe to @biiggbangmedia @ 11rs a year and watch it!"