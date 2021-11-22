Tanishaa Mukerji's comeback film 'Code Name Abdul' to release on December 10

On Monday, Tanishaa took to Instagram and shared an update with her followers."The wait is over.#CodeNameAbdul releasing. See you in the cinemas on 10th December 2021," she wrote.Directed by Eshwar Gunturu, the film revolves around a secret mission assigned to RAW. Tanishaa headlines the project that also stars debutant Akku Kulhari.Speaking more about the project, Tanishaa said," I have always done lighter films, even breezy ones. Action is something that needs a whole new skill set. I play a mysterious Muslim woman named Salma. Over the last few years, I have tried to evolve as an artist. This was a preparation intensive role and I have ensured that I do my best at it."For the unversed, Tanishaa, who has worked in films like 'Neal n Nikki', 'Sarkar' and 'Sarkar Raaj', made her Bollywood debut with 'Sssshhh...' in 2003. (ANI)