Tanishk Bagchi's 'Patli Kamariya' an 'out and out dance track'

"I have cooked 'Patli Kamariya' with my kind of beats, my vibe of tunes and a whole lot of love for dance music! It is an out and out dance track!" he tells us about the song, sung by Sukh E.

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Composer Tanishk Bagchi, like most musicians during lockdown, was busy making music at home, and among the songs he created is his recently-released single "Patli Kamariya".

The 39-year-old composer had a very simplistic approach in the song's creation. He focused on creating the melody first that, according to him, needed to be simple and catchy.

"It's got the kind of groove I prefer and have been longing to work on a track of this sound, and I am glad that it has finally happened. Sukh E has done a fantastic job in the song," he adds.

Tanishk says he had a "lovely time" shooting for the video with Arvindar Khaira. The video also features actress Mouni Roy and Sukh E.

--IANS

smg/vnc