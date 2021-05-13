Taniya Kalra joins cast of 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

Taniya will be seen portraying the role of Farah, Agastya's (Sidharth Shukla) friend in the show. Farah has a robust belief system and is clear about her ethics and morals.

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Taniya Kalra will be seen in the web series "Broken But Beautiful 3", featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee.

Talking about her role, Taniya says: "Farah is very different than the characters that I have played before. I love how she is so clear about right and wrong. There are very few characters that are so well etched."

She adds: "I am grateful to be a part of Broken But Beautiful 3. The last two seasons have been so nice that there is a massive fan following and huge anticipation for season 3. I hope people like the third season too."

Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the show will stream on ALTBalaji from May 29.

