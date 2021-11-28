Tansen Music Festival set to be part of MP tourism

For making this initiative a reality, a special tourism package has been allocated by the state government so that tourists can visit the historical places in Gwalior as well as enjoy the musical performances of this festival.

Gwalior, Nov 28 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government is all set to organise the National Tansen Music Festival of Gwalior to boost tourism in the state. This music festival holds great significance in the world of music.

The Tansen Music Festival is organised every year in Gwalior. However, this year it will begin from December 26. The preparations for this event are already in full force.

Gwalior Divisional Commissioner Ashish Saxena in a meeting of the promotional and broadcasting committee formed for the 'Tansen Music Festival-2021' said special tourism packages are being prepared by making this event a part of tourism to promote local tourist attractions.

In order to attract tourists from all over the world, such a tourism package is being prepared to showcase Maharaj Bada's facade lighting, digital museum and visit other tourist places in the city of Gwalior after which they can enjoy the Tansen Music Festival.

For this, support of hotel groups and tour operators in the city will also be taken. Along with this, business and social organizations, BSF, Air Force and CRPF, including other government and non-government organizations, will also be informed about these tour packages.

It has been decided in the meeting held by Gwalior Divisional Commissioner that the event will be promoted outside the state as well to attract people from other states towards Tansen festival and Gwalior tourism.

The Morena Collector will coordinate with the adjoining Agra District Collector, the Datia Collector with that of Jhansi, Guna Collector with Kota, Shivpuri Collector to Lalitpur and the Bhind collector to Etawah who will inform about the national Tansen festival so that people outside the state get attracted towards it. Apart from this, a carnival could also be organised in the national capital Delhi concerning the Tansen Samaroh.

An online page will be prepared to connect the music lovers of the country and the world with Tansen Samaroh, by filling their mobile numbers and other necessary information etc, by which they will be able to connect with the event.

--IANS

snp/khz/