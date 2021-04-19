Tanuj Virwani joins cast of 'Illegal' season 2

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actor Tanuj Virwani will be seen in the second season of the courtroom drama web series "Illegal".

Tanuj enters the show as a venture capitalist and Neha Sharma's on-screen love interest. The actor says that he was a big fan of the first season.

"I have watched the first season of Illegal and the plot, the performances and the sheer passion of the actors completely blew my mind. Naturally, when I was offered to join the cast, and share screen space with a stalwart like Piyush Mishra and phenomenal actors like Neha, Akshay (Oberoi) and Satyadeep (Mishra), I did not need to contemplate at all," he says.