Tanuj Virwani opens up on playing a gangster

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actor Tanuj Virwani, who plays ‘Major Bhau in ‘Cartel, gives an insight on how it feels to depict a gangster on screen.

According to the actor, besides all the power, influence and money, one still can't comprehend the magnitude of how terrifying the dark world can be.

He says: "When I act, I allow myself to be vulnerable and truly immerse myself as I step into the shoes of the character. I realised that being a gangster is not easy at all, you are constantly on the edge, worried about getting caught or about who will turn their back on you next."