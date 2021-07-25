Tanuj Virwani says 'Inside Edge 3' has 'innumerable surprises' for fans



Talking about the same, Tanuj told IANS: "Inside Edge 3 is right around the corner. It is one of those shows which mean a lot to me because it changed the trajectory of my career, my life and even my acting style. It is something which is very dear to my heart."

"Along with being a cast member, I am also a massive fan of the show. I can't wait to see how all of you react to all the innumerable surprises that we have in store. I know there are a lot of fan theories which are doing the rounds on social media. I can't confirm or deny that but you guys are in for a hell of a ride!" he added.