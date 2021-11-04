Tanuja gifts Dhaka sarees to daughters Kajol, Tanishaa

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Veteran actress Tanuja gifted her daughters Kajol and Tanishaa Dhaka muga silk sarees for the festive season.

Tanuja's regular saree dealer's village was ravaged by flash floods last year and he rebuilt it and came with fresh stocks for Tanuja.

Talking about the same, Tanishaa said: ""My mom bought sarees for Diwali from her Dhaka saree dealers who come to us every year in Durga Puja. He is Gautam da. His village was washed away in the floods last year and their handlooms were lost. They rebuilt with fresh stocks and came with all handwoven Dhaka muga silk sarees for both my sister and me."