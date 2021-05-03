Tanya Ravichandran to reprise Isha Talwar's role in 'Article 15' Tamil remake!

Tanya Ravichandran, the granddaughter of veteran actor Ravichandran had appeared in a few films like Karuppan with Vijay Sethupathi, Brindavanam with Arulnithi, and Balle Vellaiyatheva with Sasikumar is all set to pair opposite Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Hindi hit Article 15.

Tanya is also acting in Atharvaa's upcoming film with director Sam Anton and SR Prabhakaran's Rekkai Mulaithen.

Tanya will be reprising Isha Talwar's role in the remake. Produced by Rahul's Romeo Pictures and to be presented by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee studios, Arunraja Kamaraj of Kanaa fame is directing the film.

Aari Arjunan and Shivangi of Cooku With Comali fame are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

The team had recently completed the first schedule in Pollachi.