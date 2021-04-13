Tanya Sharma: Feel blessed I could achieve what I have in showbiz

"I feel blessed that I could achieve what I have in showbiz. At the time I was making my debut in the entertainment industry, I was kind of confused but now, with time, I'm passionate about my work," said the actress.

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Tanya Sharma is currently excited about entering "Sasural Simar Ka 2", but she said there was a time at the start of her career when she was confused.

Tanya has a special passion for dance, and she says YouTube has played a big role in popularising her among her fans.

"Dancing has been my first love since forever. As we all know the digital era has begun and to be with it, I started a YouTube channel along with my sister (actress Kreetika Sharma), and luckily we are accepted by our audience and we completed one million subscribers on our channel," she said.

On her entry in "Sasural Simar Ka 2", she said: "I was asked to audition for the role and soon things fell into place. I'm thrilled to be a part of this show because, in the last six years, this is the first time I will be working on a character from scratch. Previously, I would always play the lead when a show took a time leap," she said.

The actress has been a familiar face on Indian television lately, with roles in shows like "Udaan", "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya" and "Qurbaan Hua".

