Tanya Sharma, Vishal Singh's music video 'Vyaah Wali Jodi' to release on Sept 24

In an exclusive chat with IANS, talking about his experience of working on the music video, 'Om Shanti Om' actor Vishal Singh said, "When I heard the song for the first time, I was so sure that I wanted to be a part of it. As I'm a Punjabi myself, such songs work great and it's been a while that there was an absence of such a song in Punjab."

The Punjabi wedding song is directed by choreographer and Dance India Dance fame Prince Gupta and sung by Jivan Mann.

Vishal has acted in films like 'Traffic Signal' and TV serials 'Kuchh Is Tara' and 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'.

The actor shared, "My experience of working with director Prince Gupta and producer Ricky Singh was amazing. I've been a fan of Prince bhai's (brother) dancing. I've seen him in DID and he's such a strong dancer. I was a little scared at first as I thought he might expect a hardcore step of dance in the video and I wasn't sure to be able to keep up with his expectations but fortunately, he was very supportive and understanding. So, everything went well."

Vishal's co-actor Tanya has serials like 'Sasural Simar Ka 2', 'Qurbaan Hua', 'Udaan' to her credit.

Tanya shared her experience of working for the song, that is shot in the exotic locations of Baroda, Gujarat. "It was fun shooting for the song as I got to collaborate with Vishal Singh and Prince Gupta. The number is very peppy and it's a perfect wedding song," said Tanya.

Vishal added, "Tanya is a very good friend of mine. I've also worked on a show with her, 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', so our team is so good and strong, eventually, we didn't feel like we're shooting, it actually felt like we're having fun. Once you see the video then obviously that feeling comes across."

'Vyaah Wali Jodi' will be released by Tans Entertainment.

